RTA tells motorists to shut car windows and turn on the AC for safety during dust wave

Motorists need to be extra careful when driving in dust storms, the RTA has warned. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As dust storms prevailed in some parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Monday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) warned motorists to be extra careful as blowing wind, haze and dust cause low visibility on the road.

The RTA tweeted: “What to do if you encounter sudden dust waves while driving? Close the windows well and turn on the AC for your safety.”

The RTA also gave valuable tips or safety guidelines when driving during inclement weather.

Driving in dusty weather

> Before driving in dusty weather ensure that all your car headlights work well.

Before driving in dusty weather ensure that all your car headlights work well. Image Credit: Supplied

> Please be careful while driving in dusty weather and reduce your speed while switching lanes for your safety and that of others.

> If the weather gets dusty while driving, close your windows and turn on the AC for your safety on the road.

Drive during foggy weather

> For a safe and comfortable drive during foggy weather conditions, stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

> When driving in the fog, keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on

> Use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.

> Do not drive in the fog with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on

> If it is foggy outside and you have to stop your car, park it on the side of the road away from passing cars and ensure to turn your hazard lights on

> Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary

Driving in the rain

> Check the validity of the brakes, tires, and headlights of your vehicle before starting your journey.

> Before driving in the rain, whether it is a short trip or not, make sure your wipers work well for a safe journey.

> If you have to drive in the rain, always double the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead for your safety and that of others.

> Drive slowly when it is raining so you can always keep control of your car and not worry about having to stop suddenly behind other vehicles.

> Always follow traffic signs and do not instantly press on the accelerator when the traffic light turns green so you do not lose control on the slippery roads.