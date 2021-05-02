1 of 8
GREEK EASTER AT GAIA DUBAI: Embracing the cultural customs of Greece, GAIA provides a welcoming home away from home for all this Orthodox Easter. Loved ones can share special dishes such as the Yuvarlakia, a traditional meatball soup, after starters of crisp Greek Salads and Fava, Taramasalata & Melitzanosalata to spread on freshly baked bread. To follow, diners can indulge in a selection of freshly sourced fish and seafood, hand-chosen from the Ice Market and cooked exactly to preference, alongside sides of potato with fresh cream and truffle and seasonal vegetables. To end the meal on a sweet note, GAIA serves a special Walnut Cake, as well as a gift for every guest. Every diner will be given a Tsoureki after their meal, a sweet, soft and fluffy Easter bread flavoured with Mastiha and Mahlep as well as a recipe card to entice the baker within. The special dishes will be served on Sunday May 2.
ENJOY A POOL DAY AT THE RITZ ABU DHABI: Treat yourself to a relaxing day-cation getaway at the The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, and take advantage of one of the city’s largest outdoor pools and beach facilities in Abu Dhabi. Weekdays at the pool are priced at Dh150 per adult with Dh100 to spend on F&B.
LAYALI RAMADAN INITIATIVE IN ABU DHABI: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is marking this year’s Holy Month with exclusive retail and culinary experiences, and unique offers for the region, under the banner ‘Layali Ramadan’. Running until 15th May, Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail arm of DCT Abu Dhabi, will engage fashion-lovers with limited edition pieces from 13 international brands which will be available exclusively in Abu Dhabi malls. Alongside the offerings, Retail Abu Dhabi will be collaborating with globally renowned beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics to bring a first-in-the-region ‘rose-hued universe’, dedicated entirely to women at No.FiftySeven Boutique Café until May 6. The creative collaboration will see the famous eatery transformed into a ‘pink café’. Matching the vibe and interiors, the restaurant will also offer a specially curated ‘pink’ menu, available to all female diners for Iftar and Suhoor.
TRY THE BUSINESS LUNCH MENU AT QWERTY: Popular spot Qwerty has had a menu makeover with a brasserie feel, to make it really pop. Steering away from a quick bite to eat, this concept offers more of a sit down five-star dining experience now. Dishes on the new menu include salads, sandwiches for lunch and the five spiced duck & shiitake mushroom pie as well as a Surf and Turf that is worth a try. The business lunch is also back, with the deal running every weekday between 12pm and 3pm. Grab a bite to eat on your lunch break, or impress a client with delicious dishes that rotate on a daily basis. The Business Lunch is Dh90 for two courses and a cup of coffee/tea – upgrade to three courses for an extra Dh10.
CELEBRATE ORTHODOX EASTER AT AMMOS: The popular Greek restaurant at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, is inviting diners to celebrate Orthodox Easter, known as “Pascha” in Greek, on May 2, with a special a la carte menu for those who want to join in on the Greek celebration. Ammos is offering a three-course a la carte menu which includes a variety of dishes from across Greece, starting with a traditional magiritsa, an authentic Greek Easter soup with egg-lemon sauce. For mains, diners can choose from exohiko, Greek-style roasted chicken served with lemon herb baked potatoes, or kleftiko, slow-cooked lamb with tomatoes, capsicums and feta cheese served with hand-cut country potatoes. For a sweet finish, guests can indulge in a classic Greek dessert, karidopita, a walnut cake soaked in sugar syrup served with mastiha ice cream. The special Orthodox Easter menu is exclusively available on Sunday, from 12pm onwards.
MASSAGE DEALS AT THE SPA AT ADDRESS SKY VIEW: Experience tranquillity over an hour of aromatherapy, with a combination of natural essential oils and an indulgent massage. Or choose an hour of traditional Balinese massage, with acupressure and alternating firm and gentle strokes that ease away fatigue, improve circulation and bring about a state of deep relaxation. It’s a special price of Dh440 per person for 60 minutes.
TRY JEWISH CUISINE: Are you curious to try Jewish cuisine. Head over to Armani Hotel Dubai’s Armani/Kaf – UAE’s first Kosher restaurant and try some authentic dishes from Israel. The dinner venue is located on the ground floor of the luxury hotel, adjacent to Armani/Deli, and will deliver a standalone culinary experience that celebrates the very best in kosher cuisine, as well as paying homage to classic flavours from around the world.
UNLIMITED PIZZA AT MOTORINO ON TUESDAY: Motorino Dubai is celebrating its success with a new value offer ‘Margherita Night’ every Tuesday. Classic pizza lovers can enjoy unlimited signature Margherita pizza paired with free-flowing crafted beverages. This special deal takes place every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm priced at Dh149 per person.
