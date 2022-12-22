Dubai: A 21-year-old Emirati youth died and his brother sustained moderate injuries in a collision between their vehicle and truck on Thursday morning in Ras Al Khaimah.
The accident occurred when the vehicle driven by a young citizen, accompanied by his brother collided with a truck driven by an Asian driver.
The victim's car crashed in to the truck in front of them, RAK police reported. Police patrols and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the operation room received a call about the accident. Body of the deceased was recovered from the vehicle while his injured brother was taken to a hospital for treatment. Body was later handed over to the family for burial.