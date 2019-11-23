Supplied pics
Dubai: The International Road Federation (IRF) has announced that Dubai had been designated to host the 18th IRF’s World Conference and Exhibition in November 2021.
The selection of Dubai came competition from metropolitan cities with advanced roads and infrastructure and strong credentials in smart technologies, namely Rotterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Singapore City (Singapore).
Held every four years since launched in the US in 1952, IRF World Conference is one of the biggest gatherings in the field of roads and infrastructure across the world.
This announcement was made at the start of the IRF Global R2T Conference and Exhibition held in Las Vegas, in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, and Hazza Ahmad Al Kaabi, UAE Consul General in Los Angeles. Attendees also included Abdullah Al Mogbel, IRF Chairman, as well as C. Patrick Sankey, IRF President & CEO; and several ministers and transport and road officials from various countries.