Dubai selected after competition from cities such as Rotterdam and Singapore

Dubai: The International Road Federation (IRF) has announced that Dubai had been designated to host the 18th IRF’s World Conference and Exhibition in November 2021.

The selection of Dubai came competition from metropolitan cities with advanced roads and infrastructure and strong credentials in smart technologies, namely Rotterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Singapore City (Singapore).

Held every four years since launched in the US in 1952, IRF World Conference is one of the biggest gatherings in the field of roads and infrastructure across the world.