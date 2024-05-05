Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has begun the second phase of Upgrading Customer Happiness Centres Development Project.

This phase involves converting Umm Ramool and Al Barsha Centres into hybrid centres, which will offer dual services accessible to customers via smart devices without human intervention. Additionally, service advisors and video communication options will be available to offer necessary support to all customer segments requiring assistance.

The project is slated for completion in September.

Uninterrupted service

Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres will maintain service provision to customers throughout the development project. During the upgrade phase, both centres will operate on a partial closure basis to ensure that there is no interruption in delivering pioneering and distinctive services to customers.

Master plan

The move is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance its electronic and digital service offering in line with the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy, Dubai Government’s ‘360 Services’ vision, and the government’s drive to reduce the number of physical centres.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said: “The transformation of the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres is part of RTA’s strategy to automate services and tasks, and expand digital partnerships and innovation toward providing comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital services to customers.”

Progress on track

He added that the plan to convert Customer Happiness Centres into smart and hybrid centres is progressing on schedule. The conversion of Al Kifaf Centre into a smart centre was completed in November 2022, followed by the Al Manara Customer Happiness Centre in March 2023, and Al Tawar Centre in May of the same year. Currently, efforts are underway to transform the Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres into hybrid centres. The project is set to continue with the conversion of Deira Centre into a hybrid centre next year.

Benefits

The project will increase the digital adoption of RTA’s services, offering 24/7 automated services to enhance customer satisfaction.

The range of services available at the centres will increase from 78 to 213 services.

It will also cut service delivery times compared to traditional methods.

The use of easy-to-navigate electronic platforms, such as interactive kiosks, will further enhance service accessibility and increase transaction volumes.