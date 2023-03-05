Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai called on the UAE business community to bid for constructing three integrated rest stops for delivery motorbike riders in the emirate.
The stations would be situated in three locations - the first will be on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village; the second at Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22; and the third at Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 close to Al Manama Street.
By launching the project, RTA aims to make delivery drivers happier by providing the basic services they need such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants. At these facilities, RTA will also provide educational material about public safety and quality regulation.
Rising demand
The project is in line with RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery business, which posted growth over the past years. The number of delivery service companies in Dubai amounted to 2,891 in December 2022, recording a growth rate of 48.3 per cent compared to 2021, in addition to more than 36 online delivery companies operating through smart platforms and apps.
RTA has plans to construct permanent as well as temporary rest-stops for drivers to meet the rapid growth of the sector. A host of initiatives were launched to enhance the efficiency and safety of this sector, such as issuing professional rider certificates, Delivery Service Excellence Award, and holding workshops to have drivers familiar with the traffic laws for their safety and the safety of other road users.