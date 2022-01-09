Dubai Taxi's latest move to expand its share of hybrid cars is part of a plan to cut carbon emissions of taxis Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Taxi fleet is set to grow by 2,219 new vehicles, including 1,775 hybrid models, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday.

RTA has signed a contract for the procurement of the new vehicles to enhance the fleet of the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). With the procurement, the total number of hybrid vehicles in Dubai Taxi fleet jumps to 4,105 vehicles, which constitutes 71 per cent of the total number of taxis operated by the DTC, amounting to 5,721 vehicles.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “RTA is also keen to scale up the taxi and limo fleet to keep pace with the fast development seen by Dubai and support the integration of mass transit networks to make it easier for commuters to reach their final destinations.”

Part of wider plan

He added: “Investing in hybrid vehicles is a response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to save power consumption in all development projects across the nation. It also fits with the commitment to the masterplan for curbing carbon emissions of taxis by two per cent as stipulated by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the migration to the Green Economy. The move also contributes to realising RTA’s strategic goal [Safety and Environmental Sustainability], and supporting the government’s green economy drive.”

Boosting market share

The Strategic Plan of the Dubai Taxi Corporation (2021-2023) encompasses 51 initiatives based on key pillars highlighted by increasing the market share of DTC taxis from the existing 41.5 per cent to 44 per cent by 2023 and increasing the market share of limousine under the e-hail apps from the existing 8.5 per cent to 12 per cent by 2023. It also seeks to increase the journeys of taxis through the same apps from 14 to 16 per cent.