Dubai: Beginning on Friday, October 14, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will have uniform working hours across its 28 service provider centres (vehicle technical testing) across the emirate, except for Tasjeel Hatta and Jebel Ali centres.
RTA said “unifying business hours at service-providing centres is part of our intention to provide better services to customers, namely motorists.”
New operating hours
The new working hours at RTA’s service-providing centres (except Tasjeel Hatta and Jebel Ali), shall extend from 7am to 10.30 pm.
Tasjeel Hatta Centre will operate from 8am to 4pm, and Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre will open from 7am to 5pm. Instead of Saturday, the weekend holiday at service provider centres will be on Sunday.
Friday’s working hours will be split into two shifts: morning and evening. In each of the 28 service provider centres, the morning shift will run from 7am to 12 midday, and the evening shift will be from 3pm to 10.30 pm.
On Fridays, Tasjeel Jebel Ali Centre will open in the morning shift only from 7am to 12midday while the working hours at Tasjeel Hatta Centre on Fridays will only be limited to the evening shift, from 3pm to 9pm.