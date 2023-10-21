Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a Premium Customer Card for “distinguished” corporate and individual clients. RTA started the distribution of the Premium Customer Card to its customers through a link sent to their smartphones via text messages. Holders of this digital card need to present it when visiting RTA’s service outlets to avail an array of benefits. To date, 40,000 customers have received this card in the initial batch. Subsequent batches are planned for distribution shortly.
What are the benefits?
The benefits on offer to holders of this Premium Customer Card include Fast Track access to services at RTA’s outlets, quick response to inquiries and phone calls through the Call Centre, exclusive vehicle inspection and registration services, and invitations to participate in various RTA events.
The beneficiaries from the Premium Customer Card are customers who usually take part in RTA’s events and surveys, and those who initiate and propose creative ideas aimed to contribute to the sustained development of RTA services across various channels.
The granting of these Premium Cards to customers was guided by the analysis of demographic and behavioural patterns of clients to understand their needs and expectations of RTA’s services and delivery channels.