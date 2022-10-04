Dubai: A Dubai Police delegation recently visited the Etihad Rail project site in Asaih Al Shuaib area to discuss ways of cementing the cooperation with Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network.
During the visit, the delegation, headed by Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, director of the police’s Transportation Security Department, was introduced to the rail construction work progress within the second phase of the national rail network project, especially in the emirate of Dubai. They also toured the train route and rail freight terminal at the Dubai Industrial City (DIC) and reviewed the security and safety procedures.
Towards the end of the visit, the director and accompanying officers were briefed on the railway station’s working mechanism, security systems, programmes, and types of equipment, in addition to the company’s plans.
About Etihad Rail
Construction on the UAE rail network is 70 per cent complete. Etihad Rail’s 1,200km network will extend across the UAE, from the border of Saudi Arabia to the border of Oman. Its Rail Passenger Services will enhance the transportation system across the UAE, allowing passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. Stage One has been fully operational since January 2016, transporting up to 22,000 tonnes of granulated sulphur each day from Habshan and Shah to Ruwais on behalf of ADNOC.