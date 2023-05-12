Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Friday announced the beginning of development of the Deira Clocktower roundabout. The project involves renovation of the roundabout to improve its aesthetic appeal by integrating hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting along with upgrading the design of the water fountain.

The project reflects the Municipality’s commitment to utilise its full potential to support sustainable urban development that meets Dubai’s futuristic urban and economic development goals and plans.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has set development plans for all the prominent landmarks across the Emirate, including Deira Clocktower roundabout, which is one of the remarkable memorials and architectural landmarks that city is known for. By maintaining Dubai’s historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”

He said the project also comes in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the Emirate of Dubai with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people, as well as reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.

Jabir Al Ali, Director of General Maintenance Department at Dubai Municipality, stated that the project, which will last for three months, includes decorative gardening, replacing old floors with hard floors, implementing multicolored lighting, and revamping the fountain.

Dubai Municipality will ensure that the new modern design of the roundabout matches Dubai’s theme while also preserving the old structure of the Clocktower roundabout without interrupting its historical or architectural significance.