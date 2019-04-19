Service had been closed since January 5 as part of Route 2020 Project requirements

Dubai: Dubai Metro’s Red Line between Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC station 37) and Ibn Battuta (station 39) re-opened on Friday after being closed since January 5 as part of Route 2020 Project requirements.

Nakheel Harbour and Tower station and the attached mult-storey carpark had also been closed during this time but reopens Friday with the service restoration.

Commuters had been having to take a free alternative shuttle bus between the two stations up until this point.

“RTA makes every effort to ensure the smooth running of public transit services constantly and seamlessly,” said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency.