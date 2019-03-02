DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday revealed that 589 million passengers used public transport in 2018, up 3.5 per cent from 2017.
The 2018 ridership figure is total for metro, tram, buses and marine transit modes, as well as e-hail vehicles, smart rental cars and taxis.
The daily public transport ridership reached 1.61 million riders in 2018, compared to 1.56 million riders in 2017.
1.61mdaily average in Dubai of public transport users in 2018
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive Directors of RTA, said: “Dubai’s public transport means, which are fully integrated, have now become the backbone of people’s movement across the emirate. This network has succeeded in bringing about a change in the culture of all community segments and their perception of public transit means.”
Dubai Metro has accounted for the biggest share in ridership of shared public transport, accounting for 35 per cent, followed by taxis (30 per cent), and buses (29 per cent).