Ras Al Khaimah: Based on its plan to encourage mass transportation, RAKTA, in cooperation with the operator of the internal public transport service, the Arabia Bus Company, launched the ‘Free Transportation’ initiative for all public bus users in Ras Al Khaimah on International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 of each year.
The public bus service covers four main routes in the emirate - red, blue, green, and purple. These routes include stopping points in both directions and cover different geographical and vital areas in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.
Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, General Manager of RAKTA, explained that the Authority seeks, through its launch of many initiatives, to encourage the residents and visitors of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to use mass transportation in their daily trips and commutes.