Abu Dhabi: A Dh1,000 fine and four traffic black points will be imposed on heavy vehicles found using the roads within the city limits of Abu Dhabi during peak hours, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
The penalties apply for heavy vehicles on the roads during peak times in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and their suburbs.
The restrictions on heavy vehicle movements have been planned to ensure the safety of all road users and the authorities have therefore called upon drivers to adhere to them.
Peak traffic times in Abu Dhabi are from 630am to 9am, and from 3pm to 6pm. In Al Ain, peak times are from 6.30am to 8:30am, and from 2pm to 4pm. Heavy vehicle drivers must therefore be aware of these timings and adhere to the prohibition while driving within city limits.