Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists, particularly the youth, against driving noisy vehicles and driving recklessly, thereby disturbing public life and peace.
Members of the public have been urged to report vehicles that make annoying noises in residential neighbourhoods, by calling 999 at the Command and Control Center.
It was also stressed that police would take necessary legal measures against offenders and apply Article 20 of Traffic Laws that stipulates a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points for driving a noisy vehicle; Article 73, for making unauthorised changes to the engine of the vehicle or the chassis, for which a fine of Dh1,000 shall be imposed, along with 12 traffic points and the vehicle shall also be impounded for 30 days; and Law No (5) of 2020, under which a fine of Dh10,000 will have to be paid to have the vehicle released within a maximum period of three months after it is impounded.
In case of non-payment of dues, the vehicle will be put up for sale at public auction.