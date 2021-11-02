Harpal Singh (third from left) receiving the prize from Eugene Mayne, Tristar Group CEO, on Tuesday in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Another batch of 10 drivers in Dubai each won Dh1,000 for safe driving on Tuesday, the second day of the ‘Tristar Goldstar Contest’.

The annual contest, now in its seventh edition, sees officials on the road follow or observe motorists driving safely and then rewarding them for following traffic rules, such as wearing a seat belt, using indicators, sticking to the speed limit, keeping a safe distance, and so on.

On Tuesday, Indian expat Harpal Singh, who drives a “side loader” trailer, was going from Dubai Industrial City towards Jebel Ali Port when he was signalled by officials to pull over.

Suspense turns to joy

“I slowed down and put on the hazard double indicator lights while pulling over. I kept my seat belt on until I was requested to step out of my vehicle. I wondered to myself if I had done something wrong,” said Singh, 28, who has been driving trucks in Dubai for five years.

“My suspense turned to joy when they presented me with the cash prize and told me I was a good driver. They said my trailer was also in good condition, with no safety violations. This is a nice contest for people; it’s the first time I’ve heard about it.”

Another trailer driver, Filipino expat Severino Viscocho, was on his way to Dubai World Central (also called Al Maktoum International Airport) from Abu Dhabi when he was stopped.

‘I called my daughter’

“I didn’t know what to expect, I just prayed it wasn’t for a fine,” the 60-year-old said.

“They presented me with an envelope, certificate and sticker. When I opened the envelope, I saw the cash prize. I was so happy. I called my daughter, who is back home; she was also very happy for me.”

Viscocho has been driving in the UAE since 1992.

More winners

The last batch of 10 winners will be selected on Wednesday, the final day of the road safety drive, to bring the total number of motorists awarded to 30 in this year’s edition.

Supported by officials