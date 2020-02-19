Calum, a fan of Emirates, shares his version of safety demo, wins trip to Dubai

10-year-old boy Calum from Belfast, Northern Ireland wins trip to Dubai after learning Emirates safety demo Image Credit: Source: Instagram

Dubai: A 10-year-old boy has won a trip to Dubai, thanks to his love for Emirates Airlines.

As part of Emirates’ on-going celebration of love during the month of February with ‘Emirates Love Stories’ — a series of heart-warming fan moments with the airline — Calum, who lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is seen in a video giving a safety demo.

In the video, he also expresses his interest to be a cabin crew and to visit the Emirates Airline training centre in Dubai.

And guess what?

Emirates has heard the boy.

The airline will be flying him down to Dubai from Belfast and show him around its training centre.

The airline said: “We loved Calum’s safety demo so much that we’ll be flying him down to our home city, Dubai to see our world-class cabin crew training in person. Watch this space for more!

Calum’s biggest dream is to be a cabin crew. Watch his amazing safety video shared with us by his family.

ALSO SEE THIS FASCINATING STORY OF AN ETIHAD PLANE LAST WEEK Watch: Etihad A380 pilots nail dangerous crosswind landing during storm

Meanwhile, Calum has been receiving a lot of compliments on social media with several followers of Emirates Airlines on social media complimenting the boy’s skills and love for Dubai.

Granny Miep at Amsterdam Airport Schipol Image Credit: Screengrab / YouTube

Last week a love struck couple became engaged aboard A380 after the man proposed his girlfriend onflight. A passenger aboard an Emirates A380 proposed his girlfriend with the help of the Dubai-based airline's cabin crew.