DUbai: Dubai-based award winning airline Emirates is looking for candidates in the UAE to join its multinational cabin crew team.

Candidates are required to register online on the Emirates Group careers website and wait to receive an invitation email prior to attending the recruitment event. Candidates who qualify will be informed of the venue details for the assessment day, says a statement issued by the airline on Tuesday.

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented personalities to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers.

Candidates must meet set criteria: they should be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes, and be able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations.

Candidates who are invited for the assessment day will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 159 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 271 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training, as well as an unmatched cultural experience working with a truly international team of cabin crew from over 130 nationalities.