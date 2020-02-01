Her enchantment with the giant of the skies forms part of a Valentine campaign

Granny Miep at Amsterdam Airport Schipol Image Credit: Screengrab / YouTube

Dubai: Some people may be enamoured by things, or hobbies, they take delight in. Plane-watcher Granny Miep, 91, has been captivated by what she only saw from afar, the Airbus A380.

Her enchantment with the giant of the skies is up on a new social media campaign, dubbed as the “Emirates Love Stories,” which bears heart-warming stories featuring its fans.

“My grandmother is Grandma Miep. She is 91 years old,” the narrator in the video states. “And at Christmas, she turns 92. My grandma is a big fan of one very special plane: the Emirates A380.”

Granny Miep lived with her husband for 60 years. Last year, her husband moved to a nursing home. “It was sad, but for the best and grandma know that too,” Miep’s grandson narrated in the video.

Unbeknownst to the golden Dutch lady, her grandson had arranged with the Schipol airport management an upclose-and-personal rendezvous with the A380.

The airport management gracefully agreed. The floor manager then took Granny Miep on a golf cart around the airport and close to the aircraft.

The video then shows Granny Miep, with a reflectorised safety vest on, walking towards the four-engine colossus decked up in the Expo 2020 Dubai livery.

“Oh, it’s so big! Look at those wings. How wide they are. Unbelieavable!” Granny Miep enthused with childlike wonder.

She can't stop raving about the world's first twin-deck, twin-aisle airliner, a favourite of cross-continental travellers.

“It doesn’t make so much noise and it moves so gracefully. Wonderful I just love it. It’s so incredibly big! Can I get in?”

“Yes, it’s quite something. Is that a window there too?” Granny Miep was overheard as saying as the camera panned her slightly wobbly feet on the tarmac walking towards the behemoth of the skies.

It's the first video of the airline's Valentines season campaign.

“I just cried, this is so beautiful,” commented "Aquatic Fish Keeper" to the YouTube, uploaded on YouTube on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

“She's got heart of a child within, I want to be like her when I'm her age... :) I felt the same way too grandma when I first saw the plane!” said another commenter.

Largest A380 operator

Emirates is the world’s biggest airline by international passenger numbers; it is also the largest operator of the A380. Its 100th A380 joined the fleet of the Dubai-based airline in October 2017.