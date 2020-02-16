An Etihad A380 on a crosswind landing at London's Heathrow airport Image Credit: Youtube screengrab

Dubai: An Etihad A380 braved strong winds on Saturday, February 15, while attempting to land in the UK.

A video of the landing, posted on Youtube, shows the world’s largest commercial passenger plane negotiating crosswinds as it was approaching the runway.

In the video, Etihad pilots are seen braving the maddening winds. The A380 can be seen pressing through the stubborn winds as gingerly descends upon the run-way. The pilots pulled off a rather classy side-ways landing, steering a little away from the run-way onto the green path.

Indeed it is always fascinating to see an A-380 up close and front. And when this massive piece of machinery tackles stubborn winds, looking every bit like its dancing in the air before it makes the landing – it is a sight to behold.

And then you are in awe of the skill of the pilot who maneuvers and tackles the winds, meeting them head on, in all confidence, just so he can make a safe landing. Commendable it is.

"Nailed it. Great landing!," said a Youtube commenter.

The behemoth of the skies, weighing around 1.26 million pounds, was buffeted by strong winds as it was coming in to land at London’s Heathrow International Airport.

Severe weather warnings are in place for much of the UK over the weekend, with Storm Dennis kicking up 144 km/h (90mph) winds and brought heavy rain, causing flooding in several areas of the country.

“Good job landing gear engineers. Heck of a side load. At about 00:25 you can see a secondary puff of smoke as the rear mains finish skidding to a straight track again,” commented another.

A spokesperson of Etihad, based in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the video was authentic, adding that the A380 flew from Abu Dhabi to London.

After the A380 landed, it vacated left towards the terminal where Etihad is based at London’s Heathrow airport.

'CROSSWIND' LANDING In aviation, a crosswind landing is a landing manoeuvre in which a significant component of the prevailing wind is perpendicular to the runway center line.



When landing in a crosswind — meaning there is wind traveling not parallel to the runway — it is sometimes necessary to "crab" a plane.



“Crabbing” means to point the nose of the aircraft (partially) toward the incoming wind while keeping the plane’s undercarriage itself moving towards the runway.

