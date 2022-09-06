Dubai: A delay is expected on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Tuesday September 6, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
“Expected delay on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection today, Tuesday 6 September, from 3pm to 11pm, coinciding with the events of the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai Sports City," RTA said in a tweet.
RTA advised motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. The authority also urged the public to plan their journeys early.
"The public is advised to use Umm Suqeim Street to reach their destination/match location, while residents of Dubai Sports City can use Al Fay Road as an alternative route. Please plan your journeys early," RTA added.
India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday.