He pointed out that it will also focus on raising public awareness through lectures to introduce the patrol and type of services it provides to the public, presenting gifts and distributing “digital awareness brochures”.

The patrol features a driving simulator using virtual reality to impart lessons in addition to displaying digital awareness videos using advanced technology.

Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Digital Traffic Awareness Projects, said that the digital traffic education patrol is a proactive service that keeps pace with future trends in Abu Dhabi.

The use of artificial intelligence technologies in Abu Dhabi Police is witnessing continuous development in capacity building, especially in the areas of traffic awareness, he added.

He explained that the patrol is designed with smart screens, models and virtual reality education technology (VR), which simulates the traffic situation of the roads and contributes to providing awareness on many aspects of traffic safety.