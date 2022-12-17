Global endorsement

RTA said the projects and initiatives under the first and last-mile strategy have achieved global endorsement from the UITP “for excellence and diversity of mass transit means, soft mobility means and the variety of services on offer”.

Meanwhile the Al Merqab system has achieved a global endorsement of its innovative technology that merited it to be rated as the most effective system in supporting the transport sector, and the best in supporting operators and service providers.

The third certificate was awarded by ERTICO for developing and expanding the ITS, which is considered a key element in serving the government’s directions to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

Source of pride

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors, received the certificates of recognition from Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency; Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency; Hussein Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector; and Fatima Al Mandous, Director of Innovation and Leadership in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector in the presence of several directors.

Al Tayer (centre) paid tribute to the RTA team for the achievement Image Credit: Supplied

Al Tayer paid tribute to the teams that contributed to this achievement. He considered these three certificates a source of pride as they add to RTA’s achievements in developing innovative solutions for services and providing supportive infrastructure that facilitates mobility across Dubai.

Pioneering practices

Since the introduction of the Pioneering Practices Management System, RTA has developed and obtained certification for eight pioneering practices related to excellence, priority and pioneering in various sectors and agencies.