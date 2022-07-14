Dubai: The myRTA mobile application of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the IT Products and Services for Government category award at the recently-concluded Information Technology World Awards presented by Globee.
According to RTA, myRTA app provides employees with a single interface to access all internal electronic services. There are currently about 210 automated services available, and work is underway to automate additional services. Since the app was launched, nearly 9,000 users have processed more than half a million transactions, saving 3,570,835 sheets of paper.
The Globee Information Technology World Awards 2022 has 27 categories for corporations and individuals.
RTA participated in the award as a testament to its “strong emphasis on all corporate values related to pioneering, competitiveness, creativity, and innovation. It does so by participating in local, regional, and international awards to recognise its achievements and innovations and realise strategic goals and objectives related to digital transformation.”