Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved ‘LEED Gold Certification’ for the seven stations of Route 2020, the dedicated Dubai Metro line to Expo 2020 Dubai.
It was awarded under the rating system ‘LEED V4 BD+C’ following the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC), which is the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) programme.
Abdul Redha Abu Al Hasan, Executive Director, Rail Planning and Projects Developments at RTA’s Rail Agency, said: “The [USGBC] had confirmed that RTA has the world’s highest number of LEED v4 BD+C: NC certified Transit projects. This achievement reflects RTA’s standing commitment to leadership and excellence in delivering Route 2020 project for the region and the world over.”
Reasons for the award
He added: “This achievement is credited to the selection of the best locations for stations, and the implementation of strategies for saving the consumption of power and water. Such strategies are also aimed at curbing carbon emissions, using suitable and recyclable building materials, and reducing construction waste.”
Al Hasan said the RTA is keen on implementing green building technologies as part of its endeavours for a sustainable urban environment for saving costs and preserving resources.