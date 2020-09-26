Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) officials receiving award from the Norwegian DNV.GL, for protecting passengers from COVID-19. Image Credit:

Dubai: Preventive measures taken by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to combat the outbreak of the COVID-19 have gained recognition from the Norwegian DNV.GL, a reputed international entity in the infection prevention and the management of associated risks.

The award follows a field survey and a comprehensive assessment undertaken by the company to examine RTA’s health and preventive measures taken to protect public transport riders, service beneficiaries and employees. Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, received the DNV.GL’s ‘Maturity Statement’ from the team of RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector. The event took place in the presence of Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Best practices

RTA measures were focused on three elements: protecting the health of all employees through the provision of a safe working environment, ensuring the safety of all facilities and transit means to ensure the continuity of services, and supporting the Dubai Government efforts in tackling the outbreak of COVID-19. For instance, during the National Disinfection Programme, RTA sanitised each metro train at the terminal station and sanitised the entire fleet of 79 trains by the end of the working day. The 47 stations witnessed daily sanitisation as well.

RTA managed to keep all services on the go, thanks to the migration to smart services provided through four digital channels and a website 24/7. Meanwhile, construction works continued in strategic projects as planned thanks to the implementation of a project management policy responsive to risks and challenges.”

Beating the Virus

Al Marri said: “Dubai has successfully survived the challenges of COVID-19. The achievement is also credited to the cooperation of various entities of the Dubai Government. Dubai has now reopened tourist and trading activities under a specific preventive measure and is moving ahead towards the full recovery”.

He added: “Various public and private entities were keen to implement preventive measures against the Covid-19. This compliance boosted the confidence of travellers and the public in Dubai as a safe and favourite city for visiting. Things are moving steadily towards a normal life and full recovery.”

Al Marri commended RTA’s preventive measures during the lockdown period, which merited RTA to obtain COVID-19 Preventive Measures Verification Certificate. “The achievement couldn’t have come at a better time as it coincides with World Tourism Day. It enhances the readiness of Dubai to receive tourists from all destinations to explore a memorable experience in a safe environment,” Al Marri said.

Logo posters

“RTA will fix posters bearing the logo of the ‘Infection Prevention of COVID-19’ certificate on all mass transit means and their stations in addition to customer happiness centres. RTA has fulfilled the ‘Infection Risk Management Maturity Assessment’ along with other health and preventive measures needed for obtaining this certificate by the end of last August,” said Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA. “This certificate will raise the security and satisfaction level of public transport riders. It will also enhance Dubai rallying to attract more visitors and tourists from all over the world shortly,” she added.