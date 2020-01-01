Dubai Metro was open 24 hours on New Year's Eve Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday that the number of people who used mass transportation during Tuesday night’s New Year’s Eve celebrations reached 2,126,417, registering a 3.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

In total 907,411 riders used the Dubai Metro, 37,150 took the tram, 440,521 took the bus, while taxis transported 689,212 people and marine transport modes took 52,123 commuters.

Authorities had urged the public to use public transport on New Year’s and had laid on 210 free buses carry visitors to and from the Burj Khalifa fireworks to metro stations.

The RTA had also launched special offers and premium services to watch New Year’s Eve firework displays aboard marine transit modes, such as the Dubai Ferry, Waterbuses, Water Taxis and Abras.