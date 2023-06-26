“My dad was a tenacious and hardworking businesman, but most importantly, he was the best father I could have ever asked for. He inspired me more than anyone will ever know, taught me things I will never forget, and he meant everything to me. Anyone who ever met my dad will praise his humourous personality, his sheer work ethic, and his contant genorisity. My life will be a success even if I’m half the man he is,” said one of them, adding, “My dad is gone but I will never forget him.”

The other said, “My father was an avid adventurer, a loving father, family man and a determined and tireless businessman. In all of these areas, he constantly sought to be the best man he could be and did nothing half-way. Constantly full of wisdom and life advice to bestow, he made my brother and I into the people we are today. He was an energetic and charishmatic man, who by the sheer weight of his personality lifted up and supported everyone around him. His tragic loss will be mourned not only by myself and my family but everyone who had the pleasure to meet him. He said, “The world is so much less without his larger-than-life presence and his optimistic spirit.”