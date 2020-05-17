Dubai: Three people each took home a Dh333,333 share of Dh1 million in the fifth Emirates Loto draw on Sunday.
A Dh50 million jackpot is still up for grabs ahead this Saturday’s draw.
Emirates Loto is the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw.
This week’s three lucky winners matched five out of six numbers in the live draw.
Another 121 players collected a cash prize of Dh300 each with 2,629 entrants winning free entry to a future draw.
The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 5, 21, 24, 25, 29 and 32. As there was no winner for the jackpot, the Dh50 million jackpot still stands for the taking in next weekend’s draw.
For those who missed out this week, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 10pm.