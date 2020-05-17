Each took home Dh333,333, Dh50 million jackpot rolls over into next week

Three people shared Dh1 million in the latest Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three people each took home a Dh333,333 share of Dh1 million in the fifth Emirates Loto draw on Sunday.

A Dh50 million jackpot is still up for grabs ahead this Saturday’s draw.

Emirates Loto is the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw.

This week’s three lucky winners matched five out of six numbers in the live draw.

Another 121 players collected a cash prize of Dh300 each with 2,629 entrants winning free entry to a future draw.

The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 5, 21, 24, 25, 29 and 32. As there was no winner for the jackpot, the Dh50 million jackpot still stands for the taking in next weekend’s draw.