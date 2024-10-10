Sharjah: The inaugural ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum’ came to a close, drawing over 5,748 participants after two days of dynamic discussions and forward-thinking ideas and recommendations.

The forum was attended by entrepreneurs, academics, government officials, and experts from the public and private sectors. The region’s first event of its kind, organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) under the theme ‘Driving Change’, was home to more than 60 panel discussions, workshops, and sessions led by more than 100 global experts and speakers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD, announced that following the great success of the inaugural edition of the forum, it has been decided to organise the second iteration in May 2026 to strengthen collaboration between researchers, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs in the region and globally while building strategic partnerships that contribute to developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing our communities.

In-depth discussion

Over two days, the forum facilitated in-depth discussions on the multifaceted role of data, ranging from food security to data privacy. Key topics included leveraging data to enhance community well-being, forecasting labour market trends, and strengthening academic contributions to research and development. Panellists also underscored regional success stories, emphasising the role of data in bolstering infrastructure and improving elderly care services.

Furthermore, the global experts deliberated a broad spectrum of topics, from the application of data in emergency and humanitarian responses to reinforcing data security and privacy. Experts examined how data could shape future labour markets and enhance national infrastructure. The discussions reinforced the central role of data in guiding decision-making and improving citizen services. Additionally, experts explored how data can empower youth, foster innovation, and drive progress on key developmental, economic, and societal challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasim speaking at the ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum' in Sharjah on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Critical role of data

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD, highlighted the forum’s success in drawing the attention of public and private institutions to the critical role data plays in driving growth and advancing development goals.

He said: “Regional Data & Community Development Forum provided a comprehensive platform for deliberations, highlighting global best practices across strategic sectors. It reinforced the role of data in shaping informed decision-making and set the stage for launching innovative projects that will support data infrastructure. The forum’s diversity of expertise and geographical representation offered a forward-looking vision, pointing toward data-driven solutions that will define the future.”