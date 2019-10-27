People from across nationalities participate in the event

The three-day Diwali Night Market set up at Capital Park of Abu Dhabi offered a peek into India’s cultural diversity and culinary delights. People from different nationalities visited the park. Image Credit: Anwar Ahmad/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi Thousands of revellers cutting across nationalities flocked to the Capital Park of Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening to celebrate Diwali as the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi organised the three-day Diwali Night Market.

More than 18,000 people visited the market the previous night too. The Diwali Night Market is part of “Downtown Moments” which aims to promote inclusion by roping in all members of the society.

The events included a variety of traditional Indian cultural performances, in addition to choice ethnic culinary offerings and festive shopping.

Apart from large number of Diwali revellers from India, people from different nationalities and religious backgrounds also participated in the events.

Irina Solov from Russia said, “It’s a great festive environment here and I am enjoying the different kinds of Indian traditional performances and would like to try some Indian delicacies as well.”

“I love India and Indian food and I visited India in 2013. Now I learnt about the Diwali celebrations at the park, so I am here,” Solov said.

Filipino resident of Abu Dhabi Vladimer Castillo said, “The event is good for kids who enjoy the lights and other attractions. We also wanted to see what Diwali is all about. There is so much to enjoy and taste here.”

An Arab who had come along with children said, “It’s good to be here. it’s a very festive environment with lots of entertainment.”