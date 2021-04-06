Official celebrations to mark 'The Year of 50' has begun in the UAE on Tuesday, April 6. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The official celerbataions to mark the 50th UAE National Day anniversary has begun today.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month declared 2021 as ‘The Year 50’, in the UAE, as the nation celebrates its milestone Golden Jubilee. ‘The Year 50’ officially starts on April 6, 2021 and lasts until March 31, 2022.

The declaration is coupled with the announcement of year-long initiatives, activities, and grand celebrations that will be governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairwoman. The committee has members representing various federal and local departments.

Series of initiatives

The celebration includes a series of initiatives to behold the UAE’s revered history, noble values and unique achievements. These initiatives help delineate our future as the nation is heading toward its Centennial. In so doing, the nation will remain committed to building its future by relying on its youth and equipping them with all the skills they need to forge ahead with their plans for the future.

Golden Jubilee Committee

The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to Governing the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing a comprehensive preparation plan and forming organisation teams to execute plans to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary in 2021, the Committee is working on a diverse agenda built on four strategic pillars that cover several development initiatives aimed at driving changes through socioeconomic and developmental policies for generations to come.

Foundational pillars

The activities marking “The Year 50” have the following foundational pillars:

* Launching the Year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland.

* Calling upon all UAE nationals to contemplate the values and achievements of the past in acknowledgement of the UAE Founding Fathers.