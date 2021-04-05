1 of 7
VSS Imagine, the first SpaceShip III in the Virgin Galactic Fleet in Mojave, Calif. Virgin Galactic rolled out its newest spaceship as the company looks to resume test flights in the coming months at its headquarters in the New Mexico desert. Company officials said it will likely be summer before the ship undergoes glide flight testing at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
Image Credit: Virgin Galactic via AP
2 of 7
CEO Michael Colglazier said the addition of the new ship marks the beginning of Virgin Galactic having a fleet that will one day be capable of ferrying paying customers and scientific payloads from spaceports around the globe. The company is still aiming for commercial operations to begin next year following testing and a few months of downtime for maintenance and other upgrades.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
3 of 7
Virgin Galactic has reached space twice before the first time from California in December 2018. The company marked its second successful glide flight over Spaceport America last June.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
4 of 7
Virgin Galactic is one of a few companies looking to cash in on customers with an interest in space. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched a new capsule in January as part of test as it aims to get its program for tourists, scientists and professional astronauts off the ground.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
5 of 7
The mirror-like finish on Virgin Galactic's new ship is as much about aesthetics as it is about function. A vital part of the ship's thermal protection system, Colglazier said it also was chosen so the craft could take on the look and feel of its surroundings whether it's on Earth, in the sky or in space.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
6 of 7
Leveraging a modular design, the SpaceShip III class of vehicles are built to enable improved performance in terms of maintenance access and flight rate.
Image Credit: Virgin Galactic
7 of 7
The engineers' other task was to create a new version that would be easier to manufacture and maintain. "Obviously for us to take tens of thousands of people to space, we need several ships. But it really matters then how often can each of these ships fly,'' Colglazier said. "We expect as we get going on this to see a much quicker turnaround time, and that really will help us grow the business.''
Image Credit: Virgin Galactic via AP