Dubai: Labourers in the UAE can now access health care facilities through a mobile app or opt for remote consultation via phones, thanks to a new service launched by health care provider Right Health and Health at Hand, a telehealth platform licensed by the Dubai Health Authority.

As part of the agreement, Right Health and Health at Hand will set up about 20 mobile booths in workers’ accommodations to offer medical care. Patients can access the facilities through the mobile app or opt for remote consultation via phones. Prescriptions for medication will also be provided online. In addition, patients can benefit from their medical insurance cover when they register for online medical consultations.

For physical consultations and additional support, the service will allow patient follow ups to be booked at any of the Right Health clinics. Organisations can also set up independent kiosks within their company premises to address illness-related productivity issues.

Shainoor Khoja, chief impact officer at Right Health, said: “Access to primary health care for all is a critical factor that cannot be compromised and should be the basic right of all human beings. At Right Health, we firmly believe that people from all walks of life need quality health care to make a positive contribution to the country. This conviction comes out of our fundamental premise that good health and well-being lead to a happier society.

“Given our already extensive network of clinics across the country, Health at Hand’s expertise in telemedicine will support us in getting a step closer to our vision of health care for all. This association will be the first of its kind that caters to the country’s workforce. With its convenience of saving time, travel expenses and other costs associated with visits to medical clinics and hospitals, we are confident telemedicine will enjoy a high uptake among our patients particularly residents in remote areas who can now gain easy access to licensed medical practitioners and, therefore, to quality health care.”