Dubai: In support of local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, talabat initiated a series of collaborations across the region with government entities, charities and local restaurant partners, ensuring support to those that need it the most. To date, the region’s leading food delivery and grocery platform has facilitated over 140,000 charitable food and medicine deliveries.

The charitable deliveries, made up of 116,000 meals, provided to in-need communities, and over 25,000 medicine prescriptions supplied to chronically-ill patients, were facilitated throughout a series of initiatives with close coordination with local authorities.

The initiatives aimed to recognise the needs of local communities during these challenging times, and reduce the strain on health systems, something which Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, sees as integral to being part of the communities in which the organisation operates.

‘During times like these, as an organisation with a proud Kuwaiti heritage, we wanted to play our part as a local partner in the community. We were able to rely on the great ties with government entities, charities and local partners, who share our same outlook - and with whom we collaborated to support our local communities.

Our continuous efforts to support local initiatives in our communities are part of our ethos of putting our customers, partners and our communities at the heart of everything we do.’

One of the most significant partnerships, between talabat and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, resulted in over 50,000 meal donations, something which Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, sees as vitally important during the COVID-19 period.

‘Our partnership with talabat is a consolidation of the importance of this cooperation in promoting social cohesion and charitable work in Dubai; our collaboration has always been fruitful and resulted in positive effects on society and look forward to more in the future.’

Other key partnerships included the Jordanian-based charity Tkiyet Um Ali, and the Mindaznia restaurant in Oman.

Rawand Al-Natour, Head of Communications at Jordan-based charity Tkiyet Um Ali, added that this collaboration resulted in ‘an increase in the donations through our virtual restaurant. We have also delivered 6,900 Iftar meals to families in need during the holy month of Ramadan.’

Mohammad Ibrahim Al Ajmi, owner of Mindazina in Oman also states that the collaboration with talabat allowed ‘us to give back to the community, by participating in charity events such as the Ramadan food drive, creating a sense of union, a desire to give back, and put smiles on many people’s faces.’