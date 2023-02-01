Dubai: A Tajik expat has won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Abduvali Akhmad Ali won the Millennium Millionaire Series 413 after his ticket number 4226 was picked up. He had purchased the ticket online on January 16.
Ali is the first Tajik to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. He is currently unreachable.
Other winners
Indian expat Amit Saraf, 48, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 0115 in Finest Surprise Series 1829, which he purchased on January 12 on his way to New Delhi, India.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2016, Saraf, who runs an online trading business, purchased six tickets in Series 1829.
Saraf has previously won $1 million in Series 348 with ticket number 0518 on January 20, 2021. Following his win, he moved to Dubai from Bangalore and established his online trading business.
“Winning Dubai Duty Free allowed me to think about moving to Dubai and thinking about my future. I always believe that this is one of the most genuine promotions in the world, and today I’ve been lucky twice,” he said.
Meanwhile Yasas Nalin Pathirana, a Sri Lankan national based in Galle won a BMW R nineT Pure motorbike, with ticket number 0906 in Finest Surprise Series. 529, which he purchased on September 15, 2022.
Pathirana was not available for an immediate comment.
To date, there have been 49 nationalities that have won $1 million in the promotion since 1999.