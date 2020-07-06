Hotline for People of Determination introduced - picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has announced the launch of an integrated system to report violations of the rights of People Of Determination (POD).

The system allows all members of society to communicate with CDA and record any notes they have related to the protection of people of determination in addition to inquiring about the various services and laws related to this category. The system receives reports, enquiries on the hotline 800988, 24/7, and allows people with hearing disabilities and speech impairments to contact CDA with sign language through video calls.

This comes as part of CDA’s efforts to complete the empowerment and protection system of people of determination within the axes and goals set by the Dubai Disability Strategy, and in a manner commensurate with the current and future needs to enhance the integration of this category in various social and practical sectors.

Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO Development and Social Care Sector - CDA Image Credit: Supplied

Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO Development and Social Care Sector - CDA said, “The reporting system provides two options. The first is to receive complaints and notifications around the clock from people of determination themselves, their caregivers, or anyone in the community. The second is CDA Sanad Relay application to receive video calls in sign language from people with hearing disabilities and speech impairment.

“Immediately upon receiving the report of any abuse, neglect or potential exploitation, the protection team in CDA study the case, investigates the facts, and examines the degree of seriousness of the case, and if necessary, it is fielded to deal with it in cooperation with the competent authorities”, he added

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director- Senior Citizens Department, CDA Image Credit: Supplied