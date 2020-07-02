1 of 10
There are several historic metro stations around the world, some have cool architecture, while others have famous artists creating masterpieces and installations in the stations itself. Here are our top picks. To start with, our very own grand BurJuman Station – known earlier as Khalid bin Al Waleed station - in Dubai, located beneath the BurJuman Mall, looks like a sci-fi station from the future. Massive chandeliers in the shape of glowing jellyfish dangle from its ceiling, casting a blue glow over the station. There’s still a nod to tradition though, in the form of images of pearl divers.
Image Credit:
Next up, Italy. Travel through art at the Toledo station of the Naples Metro in Italy, opened in 2012. The station, termed the most beautiful metro station in Europe, is also one of the city’s deepest. An interplay of water and light can be seen throughout; a huge crater allows natural light to reach into the deepest levels of the station. Designed by Oscar Tusquets Blanca, the station displays works by several artists including South African artist William Kentridge as well as Robert Wilson.
Image Credit: social meda
Komsomolskaya station, built in 1935 in Moscow, Russia, symbolises Stalinist architecture. A must-see attraction on any Moscow visitor’s list, the famous stop features a pale yellow ceiling with ornate friezes, bronze chandeliers, marble columns and mosaic panels that illustrate Russian history.
Image Credit: A.Savin - Wikimedia Commons
T-Centralen station, Stockholm, Sweden is the beating heart of Stockholm’s metro system. This stop is one of nearly 100 bustling Stockholm stations adorned with eye-catching art, cave-like walls decorated with hand-painted floral motifs by Finnish artist Per Olof Ultvedt.
Image Credit: Social media
Head down into Olaias station, Lisbon in Portugal and you are effectively in an art gallery. Inaugurated for Expo ’98, as part to celebrate 500 years of Portuguese inventions. Olaias’s extraordinary decorative scheme of ceramic tiles is the work of architect Tomás Taveira The Glass panel ceiling is supported by sprays of struts fanning out from the tops of the columns, each strut a different colour. They’re yet another eye-boggling detail.
Image Credit:
Look up at the stunning ceiling of Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal, is the most beautiful station in New York City. Built in 1913, where a million paths cross it holds the Guinness World Record for the largest railway station by number of platforms with a whopping total of 44.
Image Credit:
A relaxing way to spend time before your train departs. The Madrid Atocha Train Station, Spain is used for trains and not for metro, it is Madrid’s largest train station and worth a mention. The station is exceptional with its steel and glass construction, not to mention the vivid tropical gardens that line its concourse. In addition, travelers can enjoy viewing the permanent display of sculptures found within the station.
Image Credit: social media
Marienplatz station, Munich in Germany is designed by German Architect and Artist, Alexander von Branca. The underground addition and pedestrian tunnel to Munich Marienplatz is hard to avoid. It embraces a colourful universe with high quality design, lighting and inspiration.
Image Credit: Social media
The kaleidoscope-like glass ceiling at the Formosa Boulevard station in Taiwan is said to be the largest glass work in the world. Consisting of 4,500 glass panels, it’s made by Italian designer Narcissus Quagliata, who called it “Wind, Fire and Time”. It’s so breathtaking that the three-level metro station is a popular wedding venue.
Image Credit: social media
Szent Gellért tér station, Budapest, Hungary . Countries don’t need to spend a lot of money on lavish materials to make a metro station look spectacular and this station in Budapest is a proof . Tunnels within the Szent Gellért tér station are decorated with a swirling mosaic by artist Tamás Komoróczky,
Image Credit: social media