Dubai: Gulf News is offering a week of free subscription, to help people enjoy reading and stay updated on the latest news.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Executive Director Publishing and Editor-in-Chief, explained that one of the key roles a news organization plays in times of crisis is ensuring that accurate and relevant information is disseminated to the community through all its channels. Print newspapers continue to be a vital part of this process.

“Reading has always been a very individual activity. And that’s why people staying home over the weekends usually spend more time with newspapers.

“We understand that in these unprecedented times, people are staying home to help fight the coronavirus and so have time to enjoy reading. It is, indeed, one of the most enjoyable things to do.

“Gulf News cares about its readers and so is offering free subscription to people for a week. It is aimed at people who don’t have an existing subscription with Gulf News but would like to have one now.

“We understand how important it is for the internet and online news providers when it comes to times of crisis. But, it is also proven that people need to understand better what is happening and to get in-depth coverage and analysis, which can help people understand the crisis better, is when the newspaper plays its role. And it is a great opportunity now to get a free subscription.”

A message reiterated by Nilesh Devadia, Business Manager.

He said: “It is vital to stay informed, particularly about what’s happening in and around us. So we all can follow advised safety precautions and do our part to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“There is a lot of information out there, and your local daily newspaper is likely the best source for credible news.

“’Staying home, got more rewarding’ is one such initiative from Gulf News, where we believe it can add value to our readers as the need for reliable information is more than ever before.”