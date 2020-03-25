People can continue to get their newspaper without needing human intervention

Dubai: People are worried and wary because of the global pandemic. Gulf News empathizes and is taking “all the necessary precautions to protect the safety and well-being of its readers”.

One of the steps in that effort is the online subscription facility.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Executive Director Publications and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said: “It’s always been easy for our readers to subscribe or submit their request to subscribe on the Gulf News online store. All they need to do is register and order their subscription. Additionally, they can also buy other publications from the store.

“By using the online store, subscribers need not come to the Gulf News office or connect with the news distributors – it is a contactless process.

“In the current difficult circumstance, we know that everybody is being extremely cautious and careful about their health, which is vital. So, we want our readers to use this facility to either renew their subscription or buy a new subscription.

“The safety of our readers is of utmost importance to us. We urge everybody to stay safe, stay home and stay healthy.”

Readers can click this link to renew or alternatively call 600 587 234 for further assistance.

“People can visit the store on www.gulfnews.com for subscriptions and also access the wide variety of magazine titles, children’s books and other local newspaper subscriptions on offer there, “Nilesh Devadia, Business Manager, said.