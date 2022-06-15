Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai will conduct a special consular mission at the PCG office in Al Qusais from 8am to 12 noon for Filipinos residing in Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman.
Prior booking through the PCG website is required to avail any of the following services: Passport Renewal, Notarial Services, Civil Registration, Report of Marriage, Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM).
Applicants with appointment on consular services may also avail themselves of the following transactions at the adjacent Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO): contract verification (for the first 150 applicants only), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) membership, Social Security System (SSSS) membership and PAG-IBIG (Home Development Mutual Fund) membership.
PCG advisory
According to a PCG advisory, “the processing of OEC [Overseas Employment Certificate] applications in Dubai are temporarily on hold. All OEC applicants may apply in the Philippines for the meantime”.
The PCG added: “Applicants are advised to avoid multiple bookings so as not to clog the appointment system and allow other applicants to book appointments. Multiple bookings may prevent you from receiving your booking confirmation and may lead to cancellation of your appointment.”