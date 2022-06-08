Dubai: An immersive laser, light and water show kicked off a series of in-advance celebrations for the upcoming 124th Philippine Independence Day (June 12) at Dubai Festival City (DFC) Mall on Wednesday, ahead of the main event on June 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Guinness World Record-holding IMAGINE fountain and light show featured a Philippine-themed extravaganza, as the audience witnessed a customised presentation titled ‘Awit ng Kabataan’ (Song of the Youth), synchronised with powerful light projection plus live performances from various Filipino groups, including the drum and lyre corps (marching ensemble) from The Philippine School Dubai.

The show, inspired by the popular ‘Awit Ng Kabataan’ song by Filipino band Rivermaya, featured a montage of traditional Filipino games, including luksong baka, patintero and tumbang preso; as well as Filipino Olympians, cultural performers and young achievers.

The theme highlighted famous Philippine tourist spots such as Mayon Volcano and Boracay beach. Also showcased were popular Filipino celebrities, sports icons and national heroes. There were also Snapchats of Filipino students in the UAE.

The IMAGINE show at DFC Mall will continue nightly until June 12. There is also a kiosk inside the mall displaying Filipino national costumes and arts.

The IMAGINE show at DFC Mall will continue nightly until June 12 Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Sheikh Nahyan to grace event

Organisers confirmed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will grace the main celebration of the 124th Philippine Independence Day on June 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre, organised by the Philippine Business Council (PBC), in partnership with the Emirates Loves Philippines group.

“The event aims to strengthen historical relations and cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines,” said PBC chairman Marian ‘Bobbie’ Carella.

She added: “In addition to celebrating the 124th Independence Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate diversity and prosperity, as well as to consolidate the partnership between the UAE and the Philippines. This is an exceptional opportunity for the Filipino community to express its gratitude to the UAE, who has spared no effort to promote the welfare Filipinos residing here.”

Performances, festivities

Josie Conlu, Emirates Loves Philippines project manager, said: “As we aim to strengthen the brotherly ties between the UAE and the Philippines, we also want to further promote Filipino culture. We will have on June 12 varios cultural presentations, winning performances, a fashion show, artistic and musical shows, games and more. Celebrities from the Philippines will be present, including Piolo Pascual, Jane de Leon, Joshua Garcia, Kim Molina and Gerald Napoles.

Emirati singer

This will be the first time that a Philippine Independence Day celebration in Dubai will feature an Emirati artist as Alira will be singing some of his favourite Filipino songs, English songs and his original hit song ‘Take Flight’ on June 12.

