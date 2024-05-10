Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, on Friday, announced it will resume flight operations to Edinburgh starting from November 4 this year. Emirates’ operations to the Scottish capital, which was stopped post-pandemic, will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow and offer customers 14 weekly flights to and from the country.
“The Dubai to Edinburgh route will be served utilising the Emirates A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy Class,” the airline said in a statement.
Emirates first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Edinburgh becomes the airline’s eighth destination in the UK.
The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow – utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.
Emirates recently announced its new A350 aircraft, scheduled to enter service in September 2024, will serve 9 destinations across the Middle East, GCC, West Asia, and Europe.