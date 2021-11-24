1 of 8
The UAE long weekend is right around the corner and with it comes a line-up of events that aim to entertain everyone from all walks of life. One of those is the much-awaited Filipino concert 1MX Dubai 2021 on December 3 at Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. It’s going to feature some of the top names in Pinoy music and according to organisers, global media and entertainment network ABS-CBN, fans can expect a concert filled will the stars’ greatest hits. Here’s the lowdown on who’s performing.
Bamboo Mañalac, who is popularly known by his first name, is a legendary singer-songwriter best known for his powerful vocals. The musician kicked off his career as the vocalist and frontman of the alt rock band Rivermaya. He left the group and then formed his own band, Bamboo. After the eponymous group disbanded, the icon has been on a solo journey. His albums include 2012’s ‘No Water, No Moon’ and 2015’s ‘Bless This Mess’. The 45-year-old rocker has also been a coach for ‘The Voice Kids Philippines’ since 2014. Talking to Gulf News in 2012, Bamboo responded to a question about what sets him apart from other Filipino singers. “I never saw it as a competition, but we all do want to stand out — have a real voice, so I think it’s all about the work you put in even before you get on stage or in the studio and people can spot a phony when they see it or hear it,” he said. “I’ve been given a life where I get to do what I love on a daily basis so I carry that with utmost humility and respect for my craft and I also carry that giant chip on my shoulder showing them what we [Filipinos] are made of.”
Moira Dela Torre, a young star with a big voice, started her career working as a voice artist for corporate jingles and theme songs. However, she has an interesting connection to Bamboo. Dela Torre was a participant on the first season of ‘The Voice of the Philippines’ in 2013 where she performed a rendition of Bamboo’s song ‘Hallelujah’. Dela Torre didn’t end up winning the show, but she has forged a career for herself with her evocative music and beautiful vocals. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is best known for songs such as ‘Ikaw at Ako’, ‘Tagu-Taguan’ and ‘Mabagal’.
Gigi De Lana is a multi-hyphenate star — she acts, singer, dances and is also model. The 25-year-old talent first rose to fame as a contestant on reality singing competition ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’. However, before that she would earn money by singing at weddings and even funerals, according to news outlet Philstarlife. She later made her movie debut in 2020’s ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’. De Lana also gained viral fame with her cover band Gigi Vibes where she does music livestreams on YouTube.
The Filipino-American rapper EZ Mil has been enjoying viral fame thanks to his hard-hitting track ‘Panalo’ that uses the melody of the Carinosa, a colonial-era Philippine folk dance. “The idea of using ‘Cariñosa’, the Philippine folk song, was an idea by my mom,” Mil told a news outlet. “It has nostalgic memories to me in high school, when I would dance it. My teacher back then would actually praise me because I got the steps right.”
BINI is an eight-member girl group that was formed under the Star Hunt Academy. Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena made their debut in June 2021 with the single ‘Born To Win’. Other tracks that they’ve released include ‘Da Coconut Nut’ and ‘Kapit Lang’.
BGYO is a five-member boy group that was formed in 2018 by the Star Hunt Academy, like their sister group BINI. Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki and Nate made their debut in 2021 and have released tracks such as ‘The Light’, ‘The Baddest’ and ‘When I’m With You’.
The 1MX music event was previously held in Dubai in 2017, Abu Dhabi back in 2018 and in Singapore in 2019. 1MX Dubai 2021 will take place on December 3 at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 4.30pm and the show will be staged from 5.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh99. The 1MX Manila concert will be also be livestreamed at the Dubai venue.
