Sharjah: The 14th edition of the Sharjah Munshid competition kicked off its first round of finals on Thursday evening with Egyptian singer and actor Ali Al Hajjar.
He performed a song dedicated to Sharjah, written by poets Emirati Mohammed Al Buraiki and Egyptian Salim Al Shahbani. Al Hajjar presented renditions from his musical journey, which included classics and his well-known theme songs for the Arabic drama series.
The contestants delivered performances with messages about patriotic themes and religion, utilising the traditional Inshad styles throughout history that asserted the younger generations’ capabilities and skills to preserve this form of music and advance it.
Finalists
Nine out of the 12 competing contestants made it to the second round, which will be held on Saturday, December 17. The finalists include Yahya Nadi from Egypt, Ezz El Din Al-Esawy from Morocco, Muhammad Al-Masha’leh from Jordan, Issa Shammout from Syria, and Sultan Daoud Al-Ali from the UAE, Abdullah Al Omari from Lebanon, Makhlid Al Jabry from Oman, Muhammad Al Rifai from Iraq, and Muhammad Al Wafi Idris from Libya.
The judging committee for the 14th edition, organised by Sharjah TV, an affiliate of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), includes Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak, Egyptian artist Mahmoud Al Tohamy, and Emirati Munshid Ambassador Ahmed Bukhatir.
The judges thanked His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support to Sharjah Munshid, which became an international platform for aspiring Munshids.
The Al Turath Music Band, led by Mustafa Hamdou, will be the guest appearance for the second round on Saturday, December 17. The lead singer of the band, and winner of the fourth edition of the Sharjah Munshid, will perform Arabic heritage songs while playing traditional musical instruments.
Sharjah TV announced that parking lots for visitors are available at the adjacent government department complex and the availability of buses to transport the audience to and from Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Free tickets are available at the entrance to Al Majaz Amphitheatre.