Sharjah: The 14th edition of Sharjah Munshid will be held for three nights at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, where 12 finalists are set to perform and compete for the coveted title. The first round will be held at 8pm on December 15, while the second and third rounds will take place on December 17 and 25, also at 8pm.
The 12 finalists who will be competing for the title of Sharjah Munshid’ include Abdulaziz Alawi from Saudi Arabia, Yahya Nadi from Egypt, Abdul Bari Karroum from Algeria, Ezz El Din Al-Esawy from Morocco, Muhammad Al-Masha’leh from Jordan, Uday Al Akhras from Palestine, Issa Shammout from Syria, and Sultan Daoud Al-Ali from the UAE, Abdullah Al Omari from Lebanon, Makhlid Al Jabry from Oman, Muhammad Al Rifai from Iraq, and Muhammad Al Wafi Idris from Libya.
The judging committee of the 14th edition, organised by Sharjah TV, an affiliate of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), includes Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak, Egyptian artist Mahmoud Al Tohamy, and Emirati Munshid Ambassador Ahmed Bukhatir.
‘Unique opportunity’
Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, director of Sharjah TV, said: “This 14th edition is home to strong competitions among the contestants, as it includes pure voices and distinguished talents, and provides a unique opportunity for the audience to listen to promising artists and at the same time, serve as a platform to introduce the aspiring singers on a regional and international level.”
He added: “Sharjah TV believes in the power and impact of meaningful art in building societies and raising awareness on various music genres. Through Sharjah Munshid and other programmes, we spare no effort to shine the light on the Islamic-inspired musical genre of ‘anashid’, celebrate its symbols, highlight its values, and present the Arab heritage and culture and its authentic features and messages.”
Sharjah TV announced that parking lots for visitors are available at the adjacent government departments complex, and the availability of buses to transport the audience to and from Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Tickets are free and can be obtained at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre entrance.