Dubai: A Slovak national was on Wednesday announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Pavel Veverka, who is based in Bratislava, Slovakia, became the winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 401 with ticket number 0365, which he purchased online on September 5.

Veverka, who is the first Slovak to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently unreachable.

Wednesday’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin; Ramesh Cidambi, COO; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO; Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing; Mona Al Ali, SVP – Purchasing; and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Prior to the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of $1 million in Milestone Series 400 took place at the Dubai Duty Free Head Office in Ramool.

Mohammed Nazarudeen, winner of the Milestone Series 400 with ticket number 3768, received his ceremonial cheque from Dr Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he said: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. My winning is indeed a great help for me and my family for that I will be forever thankful to Dubai Duty Free.”

Other winners

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Sarkis Andonian, a 43-year-old American national based in Michigan, USA, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car, with ticket number 1364 in Finest Surprise Series 1817, which he purchased online on September 9.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over a year now, Andonian, who had bought two tickets for Series 1817, is a father of two boys and works as a jeweller.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free; it was a pleasure to participate in your promotion,” he said.

Meanwhile Peter Jan Wilke, a 48-year-old Dutch national based in Palawan, Philippines, won a BMW R nineT motorbike, with ticket number 0022 in Finest Surprise Series 514, which he purchased online on September 15.

Wilke is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free as he also previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in Series 1469 with ticket number 1000 on October 254, 2011.

“I’m very happy with my second win. Now that I’ve won the car and motorbike, I’m hoping to strike it fortunate a third time and win the $1 million promotion,” he said.