Dubai: The UAE announced its participation in the "Agricultural Climate Innovation" project to overcome the effects caused by climate change on the global agricultural industry, on Friday.
The UAE will be taking part in the project along with a group of international partners. This was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In a series of tweets, the Dubai Ruler said: “Today, I took part along with a group of world leaders in the Climate Leaders Summit called for by US President Joe Biden. We affirmed the UAE’s position that the climate issue is not a temporary one, rather it is an ongoing global challenge. However, this challenge can lead humanity to great opportunities to change its future for the better.
“Despite being an oil country, the UAE has two of the largest solar power stations in the world and will establish a third one that will be the largest independent solar energy plant in the world. We are also investing in more than 70 countries around the world in renewable energy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We truly believe in the importance of international collective action to preserve the Earth's environment for future generations,” Sheikh Mohammed said.