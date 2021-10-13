Dubai: The family of a two-year-old boy, who died recently, has donated his organs to save the lives of three sick children in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Twitter to announce the family’s humanitarian gesture that will give hope to the families of the sick children.
Organ donation provides a life-giving and life-enhancing opportunity to those who are at the end of the line for hope.
“I just got the news that exemplify one of the greatest humanitarian stances in Dubai where the family of the two-year-old dead boy, Vivaan Vijith Vijayan, has donated the organs of their son to save the lives of three sick children in the UAE and give them hope, thanks God. May Allah bestow mercy on Vivan, and my best wishes for the three children,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.